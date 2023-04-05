Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $765,000 in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Get X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDAW opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.