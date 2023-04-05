Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $765,000 in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:HDAW opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.
About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.