Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $998,000 Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,062,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

