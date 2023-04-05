Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

