Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 203 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $175.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average is $180.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $209.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

