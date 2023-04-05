Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Boral Stock Performance
Boral stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Boral has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.
About Boral
Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.
