Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boral from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Boral alerts:

Boral Stock Performance

Boral stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Boral has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

About Boral

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.