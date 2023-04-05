Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,921,297. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

