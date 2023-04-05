Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Unum Group worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Unum Group by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 845,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 680,241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 22,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 643,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 441,270 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 306,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

