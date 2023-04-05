Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $13.38 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,634 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.13. The stock had a trading volume of 150,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,784. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is 99.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

