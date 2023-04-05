Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $21.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.48. 657,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,674. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.91. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

