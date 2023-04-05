Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,836,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $9.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,155. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average is $256.23.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.59.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

