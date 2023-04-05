Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.67. 302,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $356.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $160.10.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

