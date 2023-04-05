Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $634.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

