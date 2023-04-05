Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target at $128.25

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fox Factory Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2,515.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

