Brokerages Set Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Price Target at $6.83

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

GETY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

