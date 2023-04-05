Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $43.33

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed Stock Down 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,850,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $19,878,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $14,928,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $10,770,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.