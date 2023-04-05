Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Price Target at $39.45

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE SPR opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

