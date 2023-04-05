Brokerages Set Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target at $7.85

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

TME opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

