Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $19.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bank shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 47,854 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

