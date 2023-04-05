Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 177,393 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

