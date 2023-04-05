Calamos Advisors LLC Has $32.81 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

