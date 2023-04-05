Calamos Advisors LLC Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,418 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 154,747 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $37,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,453,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

