Calamos Advisors LLC Has $62.28 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,044 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 131,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

