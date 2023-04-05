Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 69,750 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $244.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average is $238.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

