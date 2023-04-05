Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,055 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 106,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 90,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

