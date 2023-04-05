Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 15,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,444. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.82.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.