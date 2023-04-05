Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
CSQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 14,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,915. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
