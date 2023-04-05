Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

CSQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 14,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,915. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 199,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

