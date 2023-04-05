Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $319.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $368.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

