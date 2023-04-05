Calamos Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $195.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $259.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

