Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 294.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 168,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 70,752.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 221,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICVT opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

