Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

