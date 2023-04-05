Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $218.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.33. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

