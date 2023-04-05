Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after buying an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after buying an additional 608,587 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.