Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after acquiring an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

