Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$1.95 by Analysts at Cormark

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 236.21% from the stock’s current price.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

About Calibre Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.