Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$1.95 by Analysts at Cormark

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$1.70 to C$1.95 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 236.21% from the stock’s current price.
Calibre Mining Price Performance
Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.
About Calibre Mining
See Also
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.