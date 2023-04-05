Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.45

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $81.45 and traded as low as $63.99. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 49,905 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $497.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.45 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,293 shares of company stock worth $88,011. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

