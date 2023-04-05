Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $38.31 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. KLA makes up 3.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of KLA worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after acquiring an additional 183,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $390.01 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,148. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

