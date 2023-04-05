CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSTR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CapStar Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

CapStar Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 45,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn bought 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CapStar Financial news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $140,437.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,124.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 455.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 240,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

