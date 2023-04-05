Cardano (ADA) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.63 billion and approximately $307.94 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.77 or 0.06782281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,643,358,228 coins and its circulating supply is 34,754,496,669 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

