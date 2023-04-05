Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,887 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises about 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

CARR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. 1,130,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

