Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $165.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,792. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

