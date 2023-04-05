Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.38. 1,126,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.91. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

