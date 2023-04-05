Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). 1,358,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,957,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.05 ($0.08).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.71.

Caspian Sunrise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a GBX 0.04 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Caspian Sunrise

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

