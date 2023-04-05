Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,588 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $4.32 on Wednesday, hitting $157.93. 1,095,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.