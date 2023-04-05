Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,479 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. General Dynamics accounts for 1.5% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,586. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

