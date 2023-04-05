Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,236 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,891 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

