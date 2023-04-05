Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,780. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

