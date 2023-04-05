Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,204. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.