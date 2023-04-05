Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

