C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15,900.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as £159 ($197.47) and last traded at £156.20 ($193.99), with a volume of 428394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £157.10 ($195.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

C&C Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a market cap of £598.12 million, a P/E ratio of 97,125.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,944.63.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

