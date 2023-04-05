CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of CEA Industries worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEAD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CEAD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. CEA Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

